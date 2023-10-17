Why NFA left Shs350m impounded charcoal to rot 

The leadership of the National Forestry Authority (NFA) says failure to secure an auctioning firm to dispose of nearly 7,000 bags of impounded charcoal three months ago left the seized fuel to rot away.

Mr George Giribo, the NFA manager of Aswa River Range , said procurement irregularities and delays stalled the auctioning exercise.

“When we impounded the bags of charcoal, we arrested people and trucks, these were presented to the court and the court passed an order. The drivers and dealers were fined and court ordered that the charcoal should be offloaded and auctioned,” he said at the weekend.

“But the procurement process is quite long because you have to advertise to get the auctioneering services,” he added.

In July, the Gulu Chief Magistrate’s Court committed eight suspects over two counts of offences of illegal removal and transportation of forest produce (charcoal) contrary to sections 12(1)(a) and section 34 (1) & (2) of the National Forestry and The Planting Act 2003.

They were also charged with disobeying the Presidential Order by illegally trading in charcoal.

The court heard that on June 27, 2022, while at Akurukwe traffic checkpoint in Amuru District, the suspects were intercepted with illegal forest produce that they reportedly harvested from Apaa in Itirikwa Sub-county, Adjumani District.

Way forward

Mr Giribo said NFA is acquiring the services of Intrepid Recovery Associates Ltd, as the auctioneer to help them dispose of the impounded charcoal.

“They are the ones going to provide auctioning services here, the auctioneer came for orientation and to familiarise themselves with the materials. The charcoal has to be re-bagged since the bags have rotten away and the value has gone down,” he said.

He, however, decried the low funding gaps that have scaled down their efforts to enforce the Executive Order on charcoal business in the region.

“The limited facilitation is severely affecting our operations, we are given 400 litres of fuel, so I cannot roam the whole of Lango and Acholi for a full month,’’ he said.

According to him, more than 50 suspects have been arrested and charged in connection to illegal charcoal trade in the districts of Amuru and Gulu since the implementation of the Executive Order.

In May, President Museveni banned commercial charcoal trade.

The regions where the ban applies are Karamoja, Teso, Lango, Acholi and West Nile where security forces, especially commanders of UPDF, have been accused of aiding the destruction of the environment by conniving with charcoal harvesters and transporters.