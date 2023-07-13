Traders give govt ultimatum to release impounded charcoal

Charcoal dealers have given the government one week to unconditionally release their impounded merchandise and trucks.

The charcoal and trucks are currently detained at the National Forestry Authority (NFA) offices in Gulu City.

This newspaper saw a copy of the July 7 letter by the charcoal traders’ lawyers Omara Atubo & Co Advocates to NFA, threatening to sue the agency if it does not release their trucks and charcoal.

“Surrender those trucks to the owners unconditionally within three working days. If you have a legal basis for holding those trucks on environment-related issues, transfer those trucks with immediate effect to the yard of National Forestry Authority in Kampala within three working days.

“Compensate each of the vehicle owners for the vehicles disclosed above Shs22 million for the business loss incurred while the truck is in your custody.

On the same day, Kaganzi & Co Advocates wrote to NFA asking them to release trucks belonging to their clients Francis Ssemanda, George Asiimwe, and Sharon Musimenta.

“Our clients claim that the said vehicles are hired per day at Shs1.7m. Our clients’ vehicles have spent several days in your custody without a legal basis in which our clients have incurred losses, damages and operating expenses since their goods have not been delivered.

“You have declined to release the said motor vehicles besides having no jurisdiction as the same has to be handled in a Court of Utilities at Buganda Road Court in Kampala within 24 hours,” the letter reads.