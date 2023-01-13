Why NUP suspended Busoga leaders

Details have emerged on the suspension of five National Unity Platform (NUP) leaders from Busoga Sub-region.

Mr David Lewis Rubongoya, the NUP Secretary General, on Thursday issued a statement, suspending Mr Moses Bigirwa, the party’s deputy secretary for mobilisation (eastern region), and Mr Andrew Muwanguzi, the acting head of patriotism and ideology.

Others are Mr Bamu Lulenzi, the coordinator Busoga Sub-region, Mr Jamal Ayagalaki Mukuve, the acting coordinator Youth, Busoga sub-region, and Mr Saulo Nsongambi, the acting Jinja City chairperson.

Mr Rubongoya noted that: “Over the past months, there have been many squabbles, in-fights and divisions between some of our leaders from Busoga sub-region.”

These divisions, he conceded, have grossly damaged the party’s image and threatened cohesion among their members and supporters.

“This goes contrary to the obligation of members and leaders within the party, as stipulated by article 5.3 (b) of our Constitution which requires all members to conduct themselves in a manner that does not bring disrepute to the name of the party.

“The party has made several attempts to resolve these matters amicably, but to no avail," Mr Rubongoya added.

Although reasons for the group’s suspension weren’t specific, Mr Nsongambi said his suspension was fueled by “political intrigue” among the leaders whom he didn't name.

He said NUP members, who were fighting one another, took his name to the Party leadership in Kampala, while accusing him of blackmail despite his intervention to stop the political wrangles.

According to Mr Nsongambi, Mr Muwanguzi fell out with Mr Bigirwa after the pair engaged in an online smear campaign against each other prior and during the 2020/21 parliamentary campaign period.

“When I came out to give proper advice, one of them wrote ill-words to Kampala, accusing me of sidelining to disorganise the party. I did nothing wrong apart from advising party leaders who were fighting to stop,’’ Mr Nsongambi said.

He added that there were earlier allegations of bribery during the issuing of cards to party flag bearers, but those were disproved by the revelation that for some positions in Jinja, the party never had a candidate.

NUP coordinator Busoga Sub-region, Mr Bamu Lulenzi. PHOTO/ MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI



Mr Nsongambi said he welcomes the suspension “because the truth will come out after investigations”, after which he will return to the party which has not dismissed him after all.

On his part, Mr Mukuve believes he was suspended for allegedly leaking party secrets to non-members, which he says is false.

Mr Mukuve, who was earlier suspended by Mr Bigirwa for allegedly ‘belittling’ then Jinja City Woman MP NUP flag bearer, Ms Manjeri Kyebakutika, who went on to win the seat, insists he will be proved innocent by the committee investigating their alleged misconduct.

Mr Bigirwa has branded his suspension as “politics at play by regime machinations and NRM influence”.

In a brief telephone call, Mr Bigirwa said: “This is politics at play; you know my impact in Busoga and what I have done, so the forces against me are very many.”

Efforts to get a comment from Mr Muwanguzi were futile; however, sources say the animosity between him and Mr Bigirwa is due to each one’s desire for political supremacy in Kamuli.

To contextualise their alleged animosity, supporters loyal to Mr Bigirwa say he survived being poisoned at the weekend, and accuse Mr Muwanguzi.