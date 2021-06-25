Why registration of tenants on Church land has failed to start

By Wilson Kutamba More by this Author

The planned registration of sitting tenants and squatters on Church of Uganda land in West Buganda Diocese has failed to take off in the last two years, Daily Monitor has established.

According to diocesan leaders, the exercise, which was launched two years ago, was aimed at creating a database for all occupants and help those who legally settled on the land to legalise their occupancy.

Mr Erisa Kazibwe, the diocesan estates manager, blames the delay on the Covid-19 pandemic, which hit the country at the time they had planned to kick off the exercise. More than 5,000 squatters are estimated to be occupying Church land in West Buganda Diocese.

And the Church also estimates that more than 40 per cent of these are non-Anglicans.

“By the time I assumed office, my predecessor had already laid out the plan to register all tenants on our land but a few months later Covid-19 came and stalled all our planned activities, we now have to wait until the situation normalises,” he said during an interview on June 21.

Mr Kazibwe said the diocese last registered tenants on its land in the late 1980s and admits that they need an updated register to inform their decision on all illegal squatters.

Mr Henry Bakesigaki, a staunch Christian in Kiziba Sub-county, Rakai District, said they are concerned that squatters are occupying diocesan land when local churches are struggling to raise money for infrastructure and other projects.

“The diocese should work out a plan of opening boundaries for all its land in order to get rid of unscrupulous people who are grabbing it,” he said.

Rev Amos Friday, the archdeacon of Kabuwoko Archdeaconry, said more than 100 families illegally occupied the Church land at Kabuwoko even when documents clearly indicate that 600 acres of land in the area belong to the diocese.

“Those who earlier settled on the land are now convincing new settlers not to cooperate with the Church, on several occasions they have also influenced several Christians to shun Church programmes,” Rev Friday explained.

Christians speak out

He added that many of the squatters thought Kabuwoko Church of Uganda lacked a land title following rumours that it had failed to trace it at the lands offices since it was registered under the name of Native Anglican Church.

Ms Harriet Nayebare , the head of laity at Lwemiyaga Church of Uganda in Sembabule District, revealed that some diocesan land in the area was encroached on by Church leaders who are using it for personal gain.

Mr Justus Lugemwa, another Christian at Kijabwemi Church of Uganda in Masaka City, said land grabbers are taking advantage of the delayed opening of boundaries to encroach on Church land.

“Let us admit that there has been laxity among diocesan leaders, land is a factor of production and people can’t just look at idle land when they can use it; let Church leaders get out of the slumber and put all our land to good use,” Mr Lugemwa said.

On the issue of some church leaders grabbing diocesan land, Mr Kazibwe said it’s true such cases exist, but efforts are being made to recover the land.

“We also have scenarios where some generous Christians donated land to the Church but their children or grandchildren are reluctant to fulfill such pledges, others have even converted to other religions and don’t want to listen to us ,” he said.

Mr Kazibwe said the diocese is moving away from the traditional way of relying on offertories and are coming up with projects that can help them become self-sustaining by utilising the available land.

“We have already started on a coffee project and over 15 nursery beds in various parts of the diocese are being prepared for planting,” he said.

Growing trend

The Church is currently battling many illegal settlers on its vast land in different parts of the country. In 2017, West Buganda Diocese leaders convened a meeting with tenants on Church land in Sembabule District, but the meeting turned violent, with residents trying to lynch the leaders.