Why Tanzanian doctor who died of Ebola was buried in Uganda

Dr Mohammed Ali, the 37-year-old Tanzanian doctor, who succumbed to Ebola at the weekend, was buried in a public cemetery in Fort Portal yesterday to avoid the spread of the deadly virus to neighbouring Tanzania.

Dr Ali had been admitted to Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital.

Dr Alex Adaku, the hospital director, said the decision was taken after consultations with the Health ministry, Kampala International University (KIU), and the Embassy of Tanzania.

“This is in line with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health that stipulate that deaths of such an epidemic should be buried where they occur to avoid the spread,” he said.

Last week, Dr Ali had been evacuated with other five health workers from Mubende Hospital to Fort Portal where they have been receiving treatment.