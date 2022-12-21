Why transport fares have increased slightly about 3 days to Christmas

Transport fares for those travelling from Kampala to upcountry for the festive season have increased slightly owing to fewer travellers compared to previous festive seasons, the Daily Monitor has established.

A mini-survey in several bus and taxi parks in downtown Kampala indicates that with only three days until Christmas, transporters have increased the fares by Shs5,000 while others have maintained the old rates.

Mr Jackson Kaggwa, a driver of a taxi plying the Kampala- Busia route, explains that transport charges have not increased much because most people are struggling financially.

“Travellers don’t have money. This is evidenced by their rate of bargaining,” Mr Kaggwa observed.

One Abdullah T from YY Bus Terminal said: “With just four days left to Christmas, we are still recording a low turn up of passengers; that is why our transport fares are not tampered with.”

Mr Micheal Okello, a passenger we found at Namayiba Bus Terminal, attributed the low turn up of passengers to the tough economic times.

“Most parents are spending sparingly because they are worried about school fees. That is why they cannot travel. Travelling means parting with school fees savings. Covid-19 has really changed things,” Mr Okello said.

Mr Emmanuel Audu, the assistant manager at El Shadai bus company, which plies the Kampala-Lira route, said they increased their fare by Shs5,000, from Shs35,000 because many customers do not have money.

Mr Francis Oweka, the manager for Makome, which plies the Kampala-Gulu-Kitgum route, also said they increased their fare by Shs5,000 to cater for the return journey where the buses return with few passengers.

Goloba Mayinja, a booking clerk with Gateway bus company, said they have increased by Shs5,000 and they do not expect to go beyond that because usually, passengers travel between December 20 and 21 but this time, they have not seen a drop in the numbers.

But Ali Mayanja, the booking clerk with KK Travellers, said the Ministry of Transport warned them against hiking the fares during the season and most bus companies have to comply lest they have their licenses cancelled.

Route Old fare New fare Kampala to Kitgum Shs35,000 Shs45,000 Kampala to Busia Shs22,000 Shs30,000 Kampala to Soroti Shs35,000 Shs40,000 Kampala to Mbale Shs30,000 Shs35,000 Kampala to Bugiri Shs22,000 Shs30,000 Kampala to Iganga Shs22,000 Shs30,000 Kampala to Malaba Shs22,000 Shs30,000 Kampala to Tororo Shs22,000 Shs30,000 Kampala to Gulu Shs30,000 Shs45,000 Kampala to Moroto Shs65,000 Shs70,000 Kampala to Bukedea Shs30,000 Shs30,000 Kampala to Kumi Shs35,000 Shs40,000 Kampala to Kotido Shs75,000 Shs80,000 Kampala to Kabong Shs85,000 Shs90,000 Kampala to Agwata Shs45,000 Shs45000 Kampala to Yumbe Shs70,000 Shs70,000 Kampala to Nebbi Shs40,000 Shs40,000 Kampala to Arua Shs70,000 Shs70,000 Kampala to Bweyale Shs30,000 Shs30,000 Kampala to Mbarara Shs30,000 Shs30,000 Kampala to Koboko Shs80,000 Shs80,000 Kampala to Amuru Shs50,000 s Kampala to Olwe Shs50,000 Shs50,000 Kampala to Palema Shs50,000 Shs50,000 Kampala to Lira Shs35,000 Shs35,000 Kampala to Palabek Shs60,000 Shs60,000 Kampala to Migyera Shs30,000 Shs30,000