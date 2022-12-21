Why transport fares have increased slightly about 3 days to Christmas

A section of a bus park in Kampala. PHOTO/FILE

By  Monitor Reporter

Transport fares for those travelling from Kampala to upcountry for the festive season have increased slightly owing to fewer travellers compared to previous festive seasons,   the Daily Monitor has established.

A mini-survey in several bus and taxi parks in downtown Kampala indicates that with only three days until Christmas, transporters have increased the fares by Shs5,000 while others have maintained the old rates.

Mr Jackson Kaggwa, a driver of a taxi plying the Kampala- Busia route, explains that transport charges have not increased much because most people are struggling financially.

“Travellers don’t have money. This is evidenced by their rate of bargaining,” Mr Kaggwa observed.

One Abdullah T from YY Bus Terminal said: “With just four days left to Christmas, we are still recording a low turn up of passengers; that is why our transport fares are not tampered with.”

Mr Micheal Okello, a passenger we found at Namayiba Bus Terminal, attributed the low turn up of passengers to the tough economic times.

“Most parents are spending sparingly because they are worried about school fees. That is why they cannot travel. Travelling means parting with school fees savings. Covid-19 has really changed things,” Mr Okello said.

Mr Emmanuel Audu, the assistant manager at El Shadai bus company, which plies the Kampala-Lira route, said they increased their fare by Shs5,000, from Shs35,000 because many customers do not have money.

Mr Francis Oweka, the manager for Makome, which plies the Kampala-Gulu-Kitgum route, also said they increased their fare by Shs5,000 to cater for the return journey where the buses return with few passengers.

Goloba Mayinja, a booking clerk with Gateway bus company, said they have increased by Shs5,000 and they do not expect to go beyond that because usually, passengers travel between December 20 and 21 but this time, they have not seen a drop in the numbers.

But Ali Mayanja, the booking clerk with KK Travellers, said the Ministry of Transport warned them against hiking the fares during the season and most bus companies have to comply lest they have their licenses cancelled.

Route     

Old fare

New fare

Kampala to Kitgum

Shs35,000

Shs45,000

Kampala to Busia

Shs22,000

Shs30,000

Kampala to Soroti

Shs35,000

Shs40,000

Kampala to Mbale

Shs30,000

Shs35,000

Kampala to Bugiri

Shs22,000

Shs30,000

Kampala to Iganga

Shs22,000

Shs30,000

Kampala to Malaba

Shs22,000

Shs30,000

Kampala to Tororo

Shs22,000

Shs30,000

Kampala to Gulu

Shs30,000

Shs45,000

Kampala to Moroto

Shs65,000

Shs70,000

Kampala to Bukedea

Shs30,000

Shs30,000

Kampala to Kumi

Shs35,000

Shs40,000

Kampala to Kotido

Shs75,000

Shs80,000

Kampala to Kabong

Shs85,000

Shs90,000

Kampala to Agwata

Shs45,000

Shs45000

Kampala to Yumbe

Shs70,000

Shs70,000

Kampala to Nebbi

Shs40,000

Shs40,000

Kampala to Arua

Shs70,000

Shs70,000

Kampala to Bweyale

Shs30,000

Shs30,000

Kampala to Mbarara

Shs30,000

Shs30,000

Kampala to Koboko

Shs80,000

Shs80,000

Kampala to Amuru

Shs50,000

Kampala to Olwe

Shs50,000

Shs50,000

Kampala to Palema

Shs50,000

Shs50,000

Kampala to Lira

Shs35,000

Shs35,000

Kampala to Palabek

Shs60,000

Shs60,000

Kampala to Migyera

Shs30,000

Shs30,000

Reported by Priscilla Maloba, Akullu Lydia Felly, and Stephen Otage

