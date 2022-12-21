Why transport fares have increased slightly about 3 days to Christmas
Transport fares for those travelling from Kampala to upcountry for the festive season have increased slightly owing to fewer travellers compared to previous festive seasons, the Daily Monitor has established.
A mini-survey in several bus and taxi parks in downtown Kampala indicates that with only three days until Christmas, transporters have increased the fares by Shs5,000 while others have maintained the old rates.
Mr Jackson Kaggwa, a driver of a taxi plying the Kampala- Busia route, explains that transport charges have not increased much because most people are struggling financially.
“Travellers don’t have money. This is evidenced by their rate of bargaining,” Mr Kaggwa observed.
One Abdullah T from YY Bus Terminal said: “With just four days left to Christmas, we are still recording a low turn up of passengers; that is why our transport fares are not tampered with.”
Mr Micheal Okello, a passenger we found at Namayiba Bus Terminal, attributed the low turn up of passengers to the tough economic times.
“Most parents are spending sparingly because they are worried about school fees. That is why they cannot travel. Travelling means parting with school fees savings. Covid-19 has really changed things,” Mr Okello said.
Mr Emmanuel Audu, the assistant manager at El Shadai bus company, which plies the Kampala-Lira route, said they increased their fare by Shs5,000, from Shs35,000 because many customers do not have money.
Mr Francis Oweka, the manager for Makome, which plies the Kampala-Gulu-Kitgum route, also said they increased their fare by Shs5,000 to cater for the return journey where the buses return with few passengers.
Goloba Mayinja, a booking clerk with Gateway bus company, said they have increased by Shs5,000 and they do not expect to go beyond that because usually, passengers travel between December 20 and 21 but this time, they have not seen a drop in the numbers.
But Ali Mayanja, the booking clerk with KK Travellers, said the Ministry of Transport warned them against hiking the fares during the season and most bus companies have to comply lest they have their licenses cancelled.
Route
Old fare
New fare
Kampala to Kitgum
Shs35,000
Shs45,000
Kampala to Busia
Shs22,000
Shs30,000
Kampala to Soroti
Shs35,000
Shs40,000
Kampala to Mbale
Shs30,000
Shs35,000
Kampala to Bugiri
Shs22,000
Shs30,000
Kampala to Iganga
Shs22,000
Shs30,000
Kampala to Malaba
Shs22,000
Shs30,000
Kampala to Tororo
Shs22,000
Shs30,000
Kampala to Gulu
Shs30,000
Shs45,000
Kampala to Moroto
Shs65,000
Shs70,000
Kampala to Bukedea
Shs30,000
Shs30,000
Kampala to Kumi
Shs35,000
Shs40,000
Kampala to Kotido
Shs75,000
Shs80,000
Kampala to Kabong
Shs85,000
Shs90,000
Kampala to Agwata
Shs45,000
Shs45000
Kampala to Yumbe
Shs70,000
Shs70,000
Kampala to Nebbi
Shs40,000
Shs40,000
Kampala to Arua
Shs70,000
Shs70,000
Kampala to Bweyale
Shs30,000
Shs30,000
Kampala to Mbarara
Shs30,000
Shs30,000
Kampala to Koboko
Shs80,000
Shs80,000
Kampala to Amuru
Shs50,000
Kampala to Olwe
Shs50,000
Shs50,000
Kampala to Palema
Shs50,000
Shs50,000
Kampala to Lira
Shs35,000
Shs35,000
Kampala to Palabek
Shs60,000
Shs60,000
Kampala to Migyera
Shs30,000
Shs30,000
Reported by Priscilla Maloba, Akullu Lydia Felly, and Stephen Otage