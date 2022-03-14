Prime

Widow held over assaulting  priest at burial of husband

Rev Nathan Nkuranga who was assaulted during funeral prayers on March 11, 2022. PHOTO/PEREZ RUMANZI

By  Perez Rumanzi

What you need to know:

  • Amid rumours and complaints from the mourners and some family members that the late died an unhappy man and that he had been starved to death, the priest in his homily reportedly preached against mistreatment of spouses.

Police in Ntungamo District on Friday arrested a woman and three others for allegedly assaulting a priest during funeral prayers for the head of the family.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.