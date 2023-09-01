William Popp appointed new US ambassador to Uganda

Mr William W. Popp has been appointed the new U.S. Ambassador to Uganda following Natalie E. Brown's recent exit.

Popp's appointment was announced by the U.S. Mission in Uganda on their Twitter/X handle on Friday, September 1, 2023.

"U.S. Mission Uganda is delighted to introduce U.S. Ambassador William W. Popp. We look forward to fostering even stronger and impactful relations with the people of Uganda under his leadership. Stay tuned to our socials to learn more about Ambassador Popp."

William W. Popp, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, rank of Minister Counselor, was confirmed by the Senate as Ambassador to Uganda on July 27, 2023.

Mr Popp served as Ambassador to Guatemala from 2020 to 2023 and as the Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Mission in Brazil where he was also the Chargé d’Affaires a.i. from 2018 to 2020. Prior to that, he was the Political Counselor and then the Acting Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Embassy in Kenya (2015-2017). Previously, Mr. Popp was the Director of the Office of Regional Economic Policy and Summit Coordination in the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs of the State Department for the 2015 Summit of the Americas.

Mr. Popp was selected for Senior Leadership Training and earned an M.S. in National Security Strategy at the National War College in Washington, D.C. from 2012-2013. Prior to that, he was the Deputy Principal Officer and then Acting Principal Officer at the U.S. Consulate General in Sao Paulo, Brazil (2009-2012). Other overseas assignments include at the U.S. Embassy in Colombia, Angola, and Nicaragua.