Woman arrested for selling nine-month-old daughter at Shs10,000

The woman and the witchdoctors were detained after the baby was killed. Police say she had planned and negotiated to sell her two children at Shs2.5m

A mother who allegedly sold her nine-month-old daughter to three suspected witchdoctors at Shs10,000 has been arrested.

Hellen Akiteng was arrested alongside the three suspected witchdoctors identified as Ronald Ssemujju, Alex Kizito and one Fred, after they allegedly killed the baby at Busoke village in Mukono District.

Mr Charles Twiine, the spokesman of Criminal Investigations Directorate, said Akiteng had negotiated for the sale of two children for ritual sacrifice at Shs2.5 million.

“She gave out her daughter after she was paid only Shs10,000. The child was killed in ritual sacrifice. We have arrested her and the witch doctors on charges of murder and aggravated trafficking,” Mr Twiine said.

Both charges of murder attract death sentence while aggravated trafficking attracts life imprisonment on conviction.

Cases of ritual sacrifice in Uganda doubled to 45 incidents last year from 22 in 2019, according to the latest police report on crime.

