Woman chops off husband's genitals in Rukungiri 

Police in Rukungiri District are investigating circumstances under which a 45-year-old man lost his private parts by chopping.

The victim identified by police as Benon Tugumisirize, a resident of Kagati cell, Nyabubare parish, Bwambara Sub-county in Rukungiri District is a businessman in Bikurungu Town Council.



Kigezi regional police spokesperson, Elly Maate told Daily Monitor that the victim is admitted at Karoli Lwanga Hospital, Nyakibale in Rukungiri.

Maate identified, the suspect as Emily Kobusingye in her 40's and a wife to the victim.

‘‘The suspect is currently on the run,’’ he said, adding that ‘‘locals wondered why the woman made off with the husband’s genitals (testicles) to an unknown destination.’’

‘‘The victim got in touch with a security personnel at his own fuel station located in Bikurungu Town Council with whom they drove to Nyakibale Hospital,’’ Mr Maate explained.

Jackson Tumuheirwe, a resident of Kakoni Village, Nyabubare Parish in Bwambara Sub-county and a brother to the victim described the incident as dangerous and inhumane.

Tumuheirwe who spoke to Daily Monitor at Nyakibale hospital attributed the incident to domestic violence stressing that the couple had long time misunderstandings since the victim married a second wife.