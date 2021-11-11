Woman chops off husband's genitals in Rukungiri 

The police spokesperson for Kigezi Sub-region, Mr Elly Maate. FILE PHOTO 

By  Ronald Kabanza

  • A case of attempted murder was recorded at Bikugungu Police post file number SD 07/10/11/2021 as investigations go on. 

Police in Rukungiri District are investigating circumstances under which a 45-year-old man lost his private parts by chopping.

