Woman claiming to be Kyabazinga's wife demands Shs750m from Busoga Kingdom

A woman claiming to be the wife of Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope’s wife has flown into the country from London to “collect evidence” on the eve of the Busoga King’s wedding tomorrow.

Ms Alison Anna Nadiope came to the limelight last month when she claimed on social media that she and the Kyabazinga got married in London, the United Kingdom, in December 2016 and that the latter cannot contract another marriage.

Ms Nadiope, who claims that the king sired two children with her, spoke out after the Busoga Kingdom unveiled Ms Jovia Mutesi as the prospective Inhebantu (queen). The royal wedding is scheduled at Christ’s Cathedral Bugembe in Jinja City.

In an interview with this newspaper yesterday, Ms Nadiope said she arrived on Tuesday “to get evidence that I have to use in court in the United Kingdom.”

She said she was staying at a hotel but declined to provide specifics or grant a physical interview, citing security concerns.

Ms Nadiope also declined to share a copy of the marriage certificate as evidence of her union with the Busoga King. She and her lawyer, Mr Vincent Mugerwa, from Mugerwa and Partners Advocates and Solicitors, a law firm in Uganda, engaged the Monitor in back-and-forth promises about our request for proof of the marriage.

“Between me and my client, unless she authorises me to give in that information [in] writing, I cannot share it,” Mr Mugerwa said.

Asked about claims by Busoga Kingdom that she was an imposter and her next steps, Ms Nadiope, without addressing the spoiler claim, responded: “All I want is to be paid my money that I have invested in the Kyabazinga [during the alleged relationship] and I will leave him in peace.”

“If not, I will reveal all his secrets. I have invested Shs750 million in constructing a house for him, maintaining the farm, paying potters, buying him luxurious things. I will leave him to go ahead with his ceremony [if I get paid]; that is all I want,” she added.

We could not independently verify Ms Alison’s claims, but she vowed to pursue justice in British courts “even if [Kyabazinga’s] wedding happens”.

Busoga Kingdom, like it has done since the claims first emerged, yesterday dismissed Ms Nadiope’s claims and said the Kyabazinga has neither a wife nor children with her or other women.

“The kingdom position on the royal wedding was given by the Katuukiro. We have no other position in regard to the same today, tomorrow and the other day. We shall not be derailed by negative energy. The wedding is on, period,” Mr Andrew Ntange, the kingdom spokesperson, said in a WhatsApp message.