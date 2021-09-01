Woman dies at lodge while hunting for husband

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

A 25-year-old woman on Tuesday died at a lodge fence that she had scaled in an attempt to stop her husband, whom she suspected to be having sexual intercourse with another woman.

Scovia Kamile, a resident of Kapeeka village, Buloba Parish in Wakiso District, is said to have sustained injuries from sharp objects on the fence of Kilimutu Guest House Tuesday night.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, said Kamile went to the lodge while shouting the name of her husband Edison Twebaze, whom she suspected to be in one of the rooms with another woman.

“The caretakers of the lodge closed the gate blocking her from accessing Twebaze. She tried to force entry by climbing the fence but was injured seriously by sharp metallic objects on the fence,” Assistant Superintendent of Police Owoyesigyire said.

She was later removed and taken to a nearby medical facility where she succumbed to the injuries.

Twebaze and two lodge caretakers, who delivered Kamile to the medical facility, disappeared soon after her death. The woman Twebaze was with also reportedly vanished after the fracas.

“Police were informed about the death. They picked the body. We have arrested Prossy Namagembe and Harriet Maguyo, both workers at the lodge. Twebaze, the husband of the deceased, has also been arrested as investigations into the death of Kamile continue,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Police aren’t holding the trio of any offence yet since it isn’t clear whether the deceased was murdered or died due to an accident.

Kamile’s body has been taken to the city mortuary for a post mortem which the police would base on to establish the cause of her death.

Mr Owoyesigyire said Kamile and Twebaze have been having family wrangles, with the deceased accusing her husband of engaging in extra-marital affairs.

