Woman found dead in Namutumba house

Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found hanging from the roof of her rented room in Kizuba Village, Kizuba Sub-county, Namutumba District.

Residents who spoke to Daily Monitor, speculate that Safina Mbabazi, a mother of three, could have committed suicide after she reportedly failed to pay a loan she took from Kizuba Women Saving Group. She took a loan of Shs150,000 and the debt later increased to Shs210,00, including Shs60,000 accrued interest.

Mr Musa Kama, the Kizuba LCI secretary, said: “Last week, the saving group notified me of her debt and requested me to intervene. I was planning to engage my boss [LCI chairperson] so that we talk to her, unfortunately she has ended her life.”

He added that the deceased was born in Buseyi Village, Iganga District, but relocated to Butalejja District where she was married. Multiple accounts suggest that for the past 10 years, she has been renting a room in Kizuba Trading Centre in which she lived with her three children whom she fended for by selling tomatoes.

Mr Tony Kairu, the Kizuba LCI defence secretary, regretted the incident, saying the deceased was positioning herself to be elected on the village women council.

Ms Juliet Nabbosa, a sister of the deceased, said in June, the late Mbabazi borrowed Shs150,000 from the savings group to invest in her tomato business, but the debt had since accumulated to Shs210,000.

Ms Nabbosa said the group members last week visited Mbabazi, demanding their money, which she did not have.

“On Friday last week, I received a call from the deceased, saying she had failed to repay the loan yet she had only been given this month (November) to clear. I promised to support her with Shs100,000 but received news on Thursday morning about her death,” Ms Nabbosa added.

Ms Diana Nandaula, the Busoga East police spokesperson, said: “As police, we are investigating. The rest will follow after we have established the cause of her death.”