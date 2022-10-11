Woman shot by police attached to UNRA dies

The family of a 24-year-old woman who was shot by police officers in Bukasa, Wakiso District last month, has petitioned the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) executive director, Ms Allen Kagina, following her death yesterday.

Violet Nansereko succumbed to the wounds almost 10 days after she was shot on September 28 by Elisa Muhumuza, a police officer attached to Unra enforcement team.

On the fateful day, Muhumuza and three occupants of a Toyota Hiace vehicle (Drone) opened fire on an Isuzu truck that was parked at Bukasa Tipper Park, shattering the right side of Nansereko’s head.

Her husband, Eriya Tamale Twase, and their four-year-old son, escaped with minor injuries.

The son is yet to recover, according to Twase’s father Charles Lwanga.

Nansereko was taken to St Joseph Hospital in Kasasa, Wakiso, but was referred to Mulago Hospital where she was admitted in Intensive Care Unit. But her situation had deteriorated and they made plans to airlift her for specialised treatment.

“For over a week, we have been battling with bills as she fights for her life. At no point has anyone from Unra come to visit or even offer (financial) support,” Mr Lwanga told this publication on Sunday.

“We only received news that occupants of the drone had been arrested, but that is all the news we could get,” he said.

Mr Lwanga and Mr Twase want Unra to take over the burial arrangements as well as pay the outstanding medical bills.

At Mulago, Mr Twase who was Nansereko’s caretaker, says the daily bill was approximately Shs1.5m.

They also seek compensation for the loss of her life.

However, Allan Ssempebwa, the media relations manager at Unra, yesterday said the compensation responsibility lies with the police.

“Those were police officers who were extended to us to offer a service. If they release a bullet, they are personally liable; so police should take over the matter,” he said before offering condolences to the bereaved.

According to Mr Ssempebwa, they are yet to receive the police brief about the incident.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire confirmed the arrest of Muhumuza and another policewoman identified as Evelyn Akello, saying investigations into the alleged shooting had commenced.

Their arrest followed a riot by residents of Bukasa over the shooting.