Woman shot dead as police rescue suspect from mob

Police in Lira District in Northern Uganda said Tuesday that they are holding three of their officers after a 48-year-old woman was on Monday shot and killed during an operation to rescue a suspected thief from a mob that was about to lynch him.

The officers had rushed to the scene to rescue one James Ango, a resident of Atongo-Kongo village, Itek sub-county in Lira District who was being beaten for allegedly stealing Shs1.3 million from one of the residents.

Mr Martin Otiti Bua, the LCII councilor of Ajia parish, Itek Sub-county where the shooting happened said that after intervening to rescue the suspect, the mob turned against the officers and started pelting them with stones.

“After he (Ango) was arrested and plans were underway to evacuate him to the police station, a group of community members gathered. Their number swelled to uncontrollable level as they started pelting stones in attempt to grab the suspect from the officers," Mr Otiti said.

The officers fired to disperse the crowd but in the process a bullet hit one Sophie Akongo who died on the spot.

SP Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga Regional police spokesperson said detectives are investigating to establish facts and ensure that justice is served.

According to him, the victim, who was not part of the mob was hit by a stray bullet.