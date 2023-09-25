Woman stabbed to death in her rented room

Police in Wakiso District are investigating circumstances under which a 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death by someone suspected to be her boyfriend in Nabweru North One Ward in Nansana Municipality.

Police identified the deceased as Rashidah Nakaddu, a former student of Buganda Royal Institute and Technical Institute-Mengo, a Kampala suburb.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, Nakaddu was last seen alive by neighbours on Saturday at around 7pm along Kibwa Road buying some foodstuffs.

“The incident is believed to have happened on Saturday night when the two were together. Our preliminary investigations further reveal that the deceased has been receiving a male visitor over the weekends and he would always leave on Sunday. He has been visiting his lover on Saturdays and leaves on Sunday,” ASP Owoyesigyire said.

He said the suspect who is currently on the run, also tried to set the room on fire.

“She [deceased ] was hit several times and there were also signs of strangulation. The window glasses were shattered and the metallic door was cut by the first responders since the padlock had been locked from inside,” Mr Owoyesigyire added.

Police say there were blood stains on the dress Nakaddu was putting on.