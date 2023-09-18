Women entrepreneurs get tips on training employees

Ms Grace Bwogi, the proprietor of Bwogi Goat Farm in Rakai District, has advised women entrepreneurs in Masaka Sub-region to always equip their employees with the best skills so that they can run businesses efficiently.

Ms Bwogi said talent development and training of workers will make the employees understand the business and feel part of it.

“Some of you are reluctant to train your employees because you fear they will leave your work after attaining the skills, but this should not worry you, please give them the skills because when you are away (from the business), you will have confidence that the business will run smoothly,” she said.

The former university don was speaking to businesswomen in Masaka City who were attending a two-day Rising Woman entrepreneurship training last Friday.

The training was organised by Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-U) in partnership with dfcu Bank’s Women in Business Programme, Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) and Uganda Airlines.

Under the initiative, the training aims at recognising, celebrating and promoting a culture of mentorship among women.

Ms Bwogi also tipped businesswomen on being innovative so that they can beat the competition.

“You should embrace competition instead of looking at it as a problem because most people in the same business may not be as perfect as you are,” she said.

“You also need to run away from the old ways of running businesses and embrace new innovations. Why would an entrepreneur line up in a bank when you can get all services on your phone?” she asked.

Online market

On the first day of the training, Ms Bwogi encouraged women to embrace the use of technology to promote their products if they are to benefit from the growing online market.

Ms Bwogi, who already has a large following on various digital platforms, revealed that the world has gone digital and women in business have to rely on it to get new customers for their products.

“As a woman entrepreneur, you should create a database on your mobile phone so that you can keep in touch with your clients and get feedback,’’ she said.

Ms Salimah Namukwaya, the proprietor of Salimah Bridal and Beauty Parlour in Masaka City, one of the participants, said the engagement was timely.

She applauded NMG-U and other partners for coming up with the initiative.

“I have benefited on this first day of the engagement, I didn’t know that I could use the Internet to market my bridal business, I am going to put into practice the knowledge and skills I have gained,” she said.

Mr Wesley Mutumba, the coordinator of the Rising Woman project at UIA, said the programme is aimed at promoting female entrepreneurs in the country.