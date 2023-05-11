Women form energy network to fight inequality

The Women in Energy and Extractives Network (WEEN) has been formed to fight gender inequality and enhance the participation of females in the sector.

"WEEN is a crucial initiative that will enable us to empower and support women in the sector. The lack of women's representation in energy and extractives has been a challenge, and we believe that through this network, we can bridge this gap and enhance women's participation in the sector," Eng Irene Pauline Batebe, the Permanent Secretary of the Energy Ministry said in a May 10 press statement.

The WEEN, she said is committed to promoting gender equality and women's empowerment in the energy and extractives sector.

"Women are underrepresented in the industry and often face challenges in accessing opportunities and resources. To address these issues, WEEN was established to support the advancement of women in the sector," she said.

Ms Emilly Nakamya, the president of the governing council of WEEN, said the network will empower and support women to reach their full potential in the sector.

"The network's objectives include; strengthening women's networks in the Energy and Extractives Sector, elevating women's profile in the industry, enhancing the participation of women in the sector, fostering female leadership, and advocating for gender integration in energy and extractives policies and programs at national, regional, and global levels," she said.

According to Eng Batebe, the network will have corporate, enterprise, associate and student members.

"The network will undertake activities such as launch events, networking events, mentorship and coaching, capacity building, and advocacy to achieve its objectives. The WEEN will organise training and capacity-building sessions to enhance the skills and knowledge of women in the sector, cover leadership, negotiation, and technical skills," she said

Ms Amina Bukenya, the public relations officer of the China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC), said the network will provide a platform for women in the sector to network and share their experiences.

"The expected outcomes of WEEN include increased participation of women in the energy and extractives sector, improved professional growth and development opportunities for women in the sector, increased awareness and advocacy for gender equality and women's empowerment, and enhanced collaboration and knowledge sharing among women in the sector," she said.