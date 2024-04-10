Work if you want to eat, Museveni tells Muslims

As Muslims celebrated Eid-al-Fitr Wednesday following a month-long fasting, President Museveni took time to convey his congratulatory message as well as offer some advice.

Using his platform X (formerly Twitter), the President counselled believers of Islam and Christianity to engage in wealth creation.

“Christianity definitely values hard work. The parable of talents in the book of Matthew 25:14-30 teaches us to put our abilities to productive use and not just store them waiting for salvation. Indeed, in the book of 2 Thessalonians 3:10, St Paul says that if you do not work, you should not eat. I am sure Islam has similar teachings,” he said.

While reflecting on the year 2013, President Museveni elaborated in his statement that during that time, 68 percent of homesteads in the country were outside the money economy.

“That is when I had to intervene with the army with OWC [Operation Wealth Creation]. Yet, this was a country that was 96 percent Christian and Muslim,” Mr Museveni said. He added: “This does not give glory to God. OWC, under Gen [Salim] Saleh, apparently reduced this figure to 39 percent - mainly Christians and Muslims- of people that are still outside the money economy. This is still a big shame. I salute the Ugandans that have got out of this shame. They are living a better life. Let nobody remain behind, please.”

Among the sectors President Museveni pointed out for believers to engage in wealth creation are those of commercial agriculture, with ekibaro (cura, aimar, otita); artisanship and manufacturing; services; and ICT.

“In Ntungamo, we despised anybody-child or adult-that did not participate in any of the sectors that were available that time, either as an owner of the respective wealth forms or as an employee. Such a person would be called ekiraare and would never get a wife if he was a man. If she was a woman, she would be called ekifwa-mutima (disoriented) and would be divorced (okusheenda),” he said.

This is not the first time the head of State has called upon believers of respective faiths not to only pray but also work hard. He has often condemned laziness among Ugandans.

While pitching trade opportunities available in Uganda before a South African business community in February 2023, he said many Ugandans were lazy.

“…. But we are at the equator, we have two rainy seasons, that is why these Ugandans are lazy because life is easy for them. You don’t have to work very hard. Even a fool can survive in Uganda,” he said at the time on SABC TV, a South African public broadcaster.