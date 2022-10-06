Works on Lake Albert ferry docking site near completion

The construction of a new ferry landing site at Wanseko on Lake Albert in Buliisa District is nearing completion.

This comes two months after MV Albert Nile 1 ferry operations on Wanseko-Panyimur route were suspended due to reduction of water levels on Lake Albert.

In an interview with the construction manager, Mr Geoffrey Karyeija, the project started in August and the progress is at 70 percent.

“We hope to complete the remaining work in 20 days and MV 1 ferry operation will resume its operations. We want the ferry to resume operations in a safer place so that it’s not affected by the water levels,” he said.

Mr Karyeija said they also intend to create temporary access to the original docking site.

“We also want to give access for the contractor to resume work on the permanent docking place that was being constructed on Lake Albert before rising water levels disrupted them,” he said.

The MV Albert Nile 1 ferry operation manager, Mr Ismail Kyazze, said: “We have committed a lot of resources to reconstruct this access road up to the original docking site that was submerged and with completion of this access it will give way for construction of a permanent docking as the ferry continues to operate.”

Mr Nelson Mandela, the owner of a boat engine at Wanseko Landing Site, said transport costs had increased from Shs3,000 to Shs10,000 because of the absence of the ferry.

This was not the first time that the ferry operations have been suspended.

In June 2020, the ferry was forced to cancel operations after floods washed away its original dock at Wanseko Landing Site on Lake Albert.

Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) constructed another temporary landing site on River Nile banks in Wanseko at Kajuma.

About the ferry

MV Albert Nile 1 ferry was purchased in 2015 at Shs1.8 billion and was commissioned by Uganda National Roads Authority in July 2018.

It carries up to 250 passengers and operates from Monday to Saturday.

The ferry is also a major link to nearby towns such as Kigorobya in Hoima District, Biiso and Wanseko in Buliisa District and Panyimur in Nebbi District.