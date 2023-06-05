World Environment Day: Report says we must act now

As Uganda joins the rest of the world today to celebrate the World Environment Day, a new environmental report is urging the government to take urgent actions and mitigate the effects of climate change.

The change in weather patterns has lately triggered landslides and flash floods, among other natural catastrophes that have put human life in danger.

The findings are contained in a March 2022 report dubbed: “State of the Environment, 2022: Key Stories” that will be released by Environment Shield and Human Rights Advocates, a non-profit organisation, in Kampala today.

“Floods, hunger, landslides, deforestation, wetlands degradation, pollution and other environmental disasters continued to besiege Uganda in 2022, but Uganda also hosted an international environment conference that made interesting resolutions,” the report reads in part.

“Resolutions are great, but must be matched with concrete action on ground that transforms the sustainable development plans from the paper ghettos in towns; and the plains, hills and gouges of Uganda’s villages. It is in the mountains, forests, wetlands, lakes, parks, cities, villages that the threats to people and the planet, paused by the climate crisis, biodiversity loss and pollution are experience,” the report adds.

The release of the report comes at a time when most parts of the country are experiencing flash floods that saw Katonga Bridge on Masaka Road washed away, half of Kabale-Kisoro Road cut off and a family of four members in Bulambuli District buried following a landslide last week.

Mr Eron Kiiza, the executive director of Environment Shield and Human Rights Advocates, calls upon the government to prioritise environment issues if the above natural disasters are to be eased.

“Uganda is among the countries to be hit hardest by climate disasters and among the nations least able to cope with the climate emergency. The government needs to intensify efforts to eradicate pollution, make towns green, protect wetlands and punish those who pollute or degrade the environment,” Mr Kiiza says.

In its recommendations, the report advises the government to stop the East African Crude Oil pipeline (EACOP) for the sake of people and the planet, indicating that Uganda is a climate-vulnerable country.

Other recommendations are to put more energy into fighting hunger and protecting the right to food of all Ugandans, especially the people of Karamoja Sub-region, and heed the call of Ugand Wildlife Authority and civil society to convert Bugoma Forest landscape into a national park or game reserve for the better protection of natural resources.





Nema role

The report also tasks the National Environmental Authority (Nema) to continue its crusades against wetlands degradation and forest degradation that is starting to gather steam, and increase the pace of fighting deforestation as many forests are facing the wrath of powerful individuals in government.

Ms Naomi Karekaho, the spokesperson of Nema, yesterday said they will continue working towards a safe environment for all Ugandans.