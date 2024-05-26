You need more than prayers to get out of poverty - NRM boss

The Secretary General of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Mr Richard Todwong, has tasked clerics to encourage the faithful to pray, but also work hard to get out of poverty.

Mr Todwong said that Ugandans should not only depend on prayers for wealth creation, but should equally engage in viable economic activities to accumulate the kind of wealth they desire.

While addressing believers of 'Faith for Unity at Kalyenyi Healing Centre in Kagadi Distrust on May 25, following an invitation by Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, the head of the faith, Mr Todwong affirmed that prayers alone cannot bring food to the table.

“Praying to God alone is not sufficient to bring food and other necessities to the table. You cannot be in church from Monday to Monday or January to December without working and expecting to create wealth,” he said.

Mr Todwong also noted that poor people hardly worship God well, preach unity or forgive others because they are often angry and bitter.

“So when we say let us fight poverty in households, we want believers to have a settled mind to attend to God’s word. You will have food in the house and everything you need, and the remaining time will be for God,” he emphasized.

Mr Todwong commended Omukama Ruhanga and his followers for supporting and believing in the strategic guidance and leadership of President Yoweri Museveni, who is also the NRM's National Chairman.

Before the NRM, Mr Todwong said the country was totally divided; “There was no unity, and NRM under President Museveni started preaching unity among the people. We added the fight against poverty in households because when people are poor, they cannot be peaceful.”

In his speech, Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka thanked President Museveni and his government for bringing relative peace and freedom for all people to worship.