You’re listening posts in Parliament, Museveni tells new UPDF MPs

President Museveni has asked the new UPDF members of Parliament to support the NRM’s seven key priority areas in order to transform Uganda.

According to Mr Museveni, the key areas include; equipping the army, building roads, railways, water ways, electricity, health, education, salaries for scientists and armed forces and wealth funds.

“Equipping our armed forces to be second to none in our region of Africa; and I will not compromise on that,” Gen Museveni who is the Commander in Chief said on Friday at the Land Forces Headquarters in Bombo where 10 UPDF officers were elected to the 11th Parliament.

According to the 76-year-old veteran leader who was on January 16, 2021 declared winner of the hotly contested presidential race with 58 percent of the votes cast, army MPs are in Parliament to be “a conveyor belt for national issues and be listening posts.”

Mr Museveni who has been in power since 1986 said having army representatives in Parliament was on the account of the history of Uganda which like some African countries had become ungovernable and a failed state.

He said the members of the Constituent Assembly found it wise to include 10 members of Parliament to represent the UPDF.

New entrants

The new army MPs are; Col Dr Victor Nekesa (a medical official at State House), Lt Col Charity Bainababo (Private aide of First Lady Janet Museveni), Maj Dr Jennifer Alanyo, Gen David Muhoozi (Chief of Defence Forces), his deputy Lt Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala (State Minister for Works and Transport), Lt Gen Peter Elwelu (Commander of Land Forces), his deputy; Maj Gen Sam Kavuma, Lt Gen James Mugira (Uganda Air Cargo Corporation chief executive officer) and Maj Gen Henry Matsiko (UPDF Chief Political Commissar).

Outgoing

They will replace Gen Elly Tuwmine, Lt Gen Ivan Koreta, Maj Gen Pecos Kutesa, Maj Gen Innocent Oula, Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, Brig Gen Flavia Bwekwaso, Maj Evarlyne Buregyeya Asiimwe, Maj Susan Lakot and Brig Gen Francis Takirwa, who were “listening posts” in the 10th Parliament.



