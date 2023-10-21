Youth accuse officials of politicising government programmes

Youth and their leaders in Nakawa Division have accused government officials of considering political affiliations during the implementation of government empowerment programmes such as Emyooga, Youth Livelihood Programme (YLP) and the latest Parish Development Model (PDM).

Speaking at the Nakawa belated International Youth Day celebrations held on October 20 at Nakawa Division headquarters, Mr Godfrey Luyombya, Speaker of Nakawa Division revealed that his office has registered a number of cases where youths are questioned about their political ideologies at the registration stage for government programmes and many of the opposition affiliates have been blocked from accessing government funds.

“Government is meant to work for people regardless of their political affiliation. However, many of our youths in Nakawa are blocked from accessing empowerment funds because of supporting opposition, which is not right,” Mr Luyombya said.

“Actually that political mode of selecting beneficiaries is the major reason why many of these government programmes are not progressing, because people think these funds are tokens of appreciation for supporting NRM,” he added.

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) area is among the poor performing regions in implementing government empowerment programmmes, for instance, only Shs1.2b has been recovered out of Shs4.6b YLP funds that were distributed under KCCA.

Speaking at the same ceremony, the MP for Nakawa east, Mr Ronald Balimwezo urged government to consider skilling youths rather than splashing cash in the form of empowering them.

“The greatest resource for this country is the youth, but if they are not skilled, prepared and empowered, then Uganda is not safe. We may not give them money but they need skills and good education,” he said.

Mr Balimwezo reiterated that all public officials who stealthily mismanage government empowerment funds must be reported and apprehended on criminal cases and corruption.

While officiating at the ceremony as the chief guest, the state minister for KCCA and Metropolitan affairs, Mr Kabuye Kyofatogabye emphasised that it is illegal for any public officer to politicise government’s empowerment programmes, asking the affected individuals to report the cases directly to his office.

“All empowerment and poverty alleviation programmes like YLP, Emyooga, PDM and KCCA loans are not in any way provided on political grounds. I encourage you to follow the right procedures to access these funds, and in case of challenges call me directly,” Mr Kyafatogabye said.

“Secondly, if some of you still have the opportunity to access education, please utilize it because the first key to success has not changed, it is still education and it will forever be. Therefore, let us acquire the skills and be hardworking as we wait for government’s assistance,” he added.

What the youth in Nakawa said…

Mr John Paul Mawejje

“Many of us in the ghettos are not educated but when government officers come to sensitise us about these government programmes they use English language. This leaves many vulnerable youths out of the arrangements.”

Ms Annet Nakulima