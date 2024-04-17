Zombo poultry farmers receive automated incubator to boost production

The project aims to empower the community by promoting self-reliance and financial security.



Another member of Med-Tego Ifur group, Mr Inyasio Orochi, said the group managed to secure its own feeds to support poultry production and members would be given chicks on individual plots to manage on their own.



“We are going to give each member five chicks after they have hatched from the incubator. And every member must consider the multiplier effects by keeping an eye on the project with the aim of being self-reliant to bridge the financial gaps in the community,” Orochi said.



The incubator was donated by the Agency for Community Empowerment (AFCE) with support from OXFAM as an income generating activity to bail the community out of poverty.



According to the District Production Officer Zombo, Mr Walter Kumakech, the incubator will boost income generation and improve breeding which gives direct economic benefits to the farmers.



He added that the automated egg incubator gives the farmers a technological achievement, showcasing how science and technology can empower communities and foster their economic growth in rural areas.



“In case of power outage, the incubator can seamlessly switch to the grid during power blackouts. An inverter is connected to the battery to ensure 12 hours uninterrupted power supply,” Mr Kumakech said.



Mr Toni Opio, the project officer AFCE said they are targeting over 1,500 households in Zombo District to be supplied with chicks within a period of one month and farmers will no longer need to go to Kampala to buy chicks since they’re available within the communities.



“Communities need to change their mindset by engaging in life changing enterprises which are profitable,” Opio said.



The Deputy Resident District Commissioner Zombo, Ms Grace Atim, expressed her support for the project: “We need these communities to come out of poverty through poultry farming. It is a profitable business if well managed because of high demand. The abundant market will help this group to thrive.”

