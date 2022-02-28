Nigeria condemns reports of racism at Ukraine border 

Refugees from many diffrent countries - from Africa, Middle East and India - mostly students of Ukrainian universities are seen at the Medyka pedestrian border crossing fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, in eastern Poland on February 27, 2022. PHOTOS / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

Nigeria on Monday urged border officials in Ukraine and neighbouring countries to treat its citizens equally amid mounting reports of racial discrimination against Africans fleeing the Russian invasion.
Nigerians, Ghananians and other Africans, many of them students, have joined hundreds of thousands of people trying to escape Ukraine across borders into Poland and other nations. 

