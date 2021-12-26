Poisonous turtle meat kills four, 47 hopitalised in Zanzibar

Sea turtles, also known as marine turtles inhabit the tropical and sub-tropical seas throughout the world, including Tanzania, and ecologists say they are a fundamental link in the marine ecosystem.

By  The Citizen

Four children from the same family have died and 47 others have been hospitalised after eating what is believed to be turtle meat in Unguja, Zanzibar.

