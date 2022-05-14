President Samia increases public servants' salary by 23.3%

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan has approved the proposed salary increase, including a minimum wage for public servants by 23.3 percent, the Presidency has announced.

The last time civil servants enjoyed a salary increment was seven years ago.

A statement issued by the Director of Presidential Communications Zuhura Yunus on Saturday May 14, said the proposals were part of Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa’s consultative meetings with stake holders in Dodoma regarding salary increment.

“The increase is based on the country’s GDP, domestic revenue expected to be collected in 2022/23 and the state of the domestic and global economy,” reads the statement.

The statement adds: As a result of the increment in the financial year 2022/2023, the Government plans to spend Sh9.7 trillion to pay salaries of civil servants in the Central Government, Local Government, Institutions and Government agencies. .

The proposed increment will as a result push government wage bill in 2022/23 by Sh1 .59 trillion equivalent to 19.51 per cent compared to the budget for the financial year 2021/22.

The announcement follows a recent move The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar to increase the minimum wage of public servants by between 15.6 and 19 percent in Zanzibar.