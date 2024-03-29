Senegal president-elect Faye meets outgoing president Sall

Senegal's president-elect Bassirou Diomaye Faye and his political partner Ousmane Sonko met outgoing president Macky Sall on Thursday (March 28), a rapid ascent for the opposition leaders who just weeks ago were in prison.

Opposition candidate Faye won over 54% of votes in Senegal's presidential election, with Sall's hand-picked successor Amadou Ba taking around 35%, the Dakar appeals court said on Wednesday (March 27).

Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko shakes hands with the outgoing President Macky Sall during the visit of Senegal's President-elect Bassirou Diomaye Faye at the presidential palace in Dakar, Senegal, March 28, 2024. PHOTO/REUTERS

Just a few months ago, Faye was sitting in a prison cell on contempt of court charges, a relatively unknown figure outside his opposition party Pastef. Sonko, the party's firebrand leader, who was also detained, was charged with insurrection in July and barred from running in elections to succeed President Macky Sall.

