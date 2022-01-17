Somali govt spokesman wounded in jihadist attack

Government soldiers on January 16, 2022 at the scene of suicide bomb attack in Mogadishu in which government spokesman Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimu was wounded. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Witnesses confirmed that the attacker had pressed himself against the car before a loud explosion was heard.

A Somali government spokesman was wounded Sunday in an attack by the Al-Shabaab jihadist group, though his wounds are "not serious," the prime minister's office said.

