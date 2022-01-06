South Africa report on Zuma-era graft handed over

Former South Africa President Jacob Zuma. FILE PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The first instalment deals with corruption at South African Airways, the New Age newspaper, the country's tax collector and the issue of public procurement.
  • The web-like process, known in South Africa as "state capture," led to losses that at the time were equivalent to nearly seven billion dollars, according to a past estimate by Pravin Gordhan, a former finance minister given responsibility for state companies.
  • Zuma repeatedly refused to testify to the commission and in July was jailed for contempt of court.

South African investigators on Tuesday handed over the first instalment of a long-awaited report into corruption at the heart of the state under former president Jacob Zuma.
The fruit of four years' work, the report was handed to Zuma's successor, President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has vowed to root out graft and financial sleaze.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.