South African president says will talk to Russia, US 

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa gestures as he addresses media representatives as he arrives for the first day of a European Union (EU) African Union (AU) summit at The European Council Building in Brussels on February 17, 2022.PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

South Africa's president on Friday said he would be talking with Russia and the United States following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and called on the UN Security Council to act to end the conflict.
"We will be having engagements with Russia and the United States," President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Twitter.
"We are on the way now of getting a discussion going," he added in remarks to journalists on the sidelines of a conference on litigation in Pretoria.
The only exit from the war was through mediation and negotiation and "engagement, because it is not necessary for people to go to war," Ramaphosa said.

