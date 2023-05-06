Sudan rivals in Saudi Arabia for direct talks

Delegations representing both the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) arrived Saturday in Saudi Arabia to hold their first face-to-face negotiations.

Up on arrival, representatives of both sides were welcomed by Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan.

The "pre-negotiation talks" between the two rival forces are due to start on Saturday in Jeddah. The talks are sponsored by the US and Saudi Arabia.

According to sources, both sides will discuss a humanitarian solution but not an end to the conflict.

However, Faisal bin Farhan hoped that the talks would "lead to the end of the conflict and the return of security and stability to the Republic of Sudan."

In a joint statement, Saudi Arabia and the United States welcomed the start of pre-negotiation talks between the Sudanese parties.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States urge both parties to take into consideration the interests of the Sudanese nation and its people and actively engage in the talks towards a cease-fire and end to the conflict, which will spare the Sudanese people from suffering and ensure the availability of humanitarian aid to affected areas," reads part of the statement.

They also urged for continued and coordinated international support for an expanded negotiation process that should include engagement with all Sudanese parties.

RSF leader, Gen Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, on Twitter, welcomed the joint statement by Saudi Arabia and the United States, initiating talks between the conflicting parties in Jeddah.

"We appreciate all regional and international efforts to establish a ceasefire, open humanitarian corridors, and provide essential services to the people of Sudan," he said.

Gen Daglo, also known as Hemedti affirmed RSF's commitment to democracy and the transition to a civilian-led government.

"We remain hopeful that the discussions will achieve their intended goals," he added.

Saturday's talks come amid reports of continued clashes in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

Hundreds of civilians were killed in the fierce fighting that has persisted for the last three weeks, and nearly 450,000 civilians are displaced.