Suspected ADF rebels kill 13 in DR Congo attack 

Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels have killed 13 people and torched a clinic in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, local officials said Friday.

Kasereka Ise Mighambo, the mayor of Lume in North Kivu province, said ADF fighters entered the town Thursday night and burned down a health clinic, killing four patients inside.

He added that the militants killed nine more civilians before retreating into Virunga National Park, a world-renowned wildlife haven in Congo's conflict-torn east.

Local nurse Kule Bwengue also said health authorities had registered 13 deaths in the attack.

A Congolese army spokesman, Captain Antony Mualushayi, reported the loss of nine lives, including those of three children.

He added that an armed group "that supports ADF terrorists" conducted the raid.

AFP was unable to independently confirm the details of the attack.