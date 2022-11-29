Uhuru Kenyatta back on Twitter, Facebook three years after trolls forced him out

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is back on social media after his sudden exit three years ago.

Mr Kenyatta is now back on an official account @4thPresidentKE, which is now available on both Facebook and Twitter platforms.

In March 2019, Mr Kenyatta's Twitter and Facebook pages were abruptly deactivated in what his then Chief of staff Nzioka Waita claimed was to allow for the remedial recovery measures to be undertaken.

“On account of unauthorized access to the official social media handles of H.E the President of the Republic of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, all official social media handles for the President have been temporarily suspended to allow for the necessary remedial measures to be undertaken,” Mr Waita said.

Even so, in November 2020, Uhuru opened up about his social media exit, noting that trolls had forced him out.

Mr Kenyatta was also a victim of online bullies.

“You see I left Twitter and other social media sites because I saw they are full of insults and nothing constructive. You sit there reading the comments instead of sleeping. ‘Oh, what have they said?” he said.

“They make calls asking people to see how the trolls have attacked. I would rather sleep or talk to my wife,” he added.



