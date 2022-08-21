We will challenge Ruto's victory on Monday, says Odinga

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga has announced that the party will challenge the declaration of Kenya Kwanza flag bearer William Ruto as the president elect tomorrow.

Speaking at a Church service at Jesus Teaching Ministry (JTM), Donholm in Nairobi on Sunday, Mr Odinga who was accompanied by his running mate Martha Karua and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka said they cannot let Kenyans voices be muzzled.

"There is no doubt in our mind that the Kenyan people spoke loudly on the 9th of August.

"Their voice won't be muzzled and their victory won't be taken away," Mr Odinga said.

"There will be no peace until the truth is known. We are going to show the truth in court starting tomorrow," Kenya's defeated presidential candidate Raila Odinga at a church on August 21. #MonitorUpdates pic.twitter.com/qZZ7jb085l — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) August 21, 2022

Ms Karua exuded confidence that their camp will finally get justice from the Supreme Court.

"We shall know the truth and it shall set all of us free for without justice there cannot be lasting peace," Ms Karua said.

She went on: "Justice is the foundation of lasting peace."

Mr Musyoka also noted that they were confident of emerging victorious at the Supreme Court.

"We leave this place ready to pursue them and the mandate to pursue them has been ably presented," he said.

"To Kenyans please stand still and see the salvation of God."

He said the August 9 election was not yet completed due to the impending elections in Mombasa, Kakamega and other four parliamentary units.

"As far as I'm concerned, the Lawyer in me tells me this General Election is not over."

"What's happening in Mombasa, Kakamega and other constituencies is a clear case where Kenyans have been short changed."