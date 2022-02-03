World's first malaria vaccine making inroads in western Kenya

In this file photo taken on September 13, 2019 A health worker mixes vaccine during the launch of Malaria vaccine in Kenya's lakeside town of Ndhiwa, Homabay County, western Kenya. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Health clinics in western Kenya -- where paediatric wards full of children sickened by malaria are not uncommon -- are starting to see results.

Lucy Akinyi's three children were infected with malaria so often she would be at their local health clinic in western Kenya every other week getting them treated.
When offered the chance to protect her children with the world's first vaccine against the deadly parasitic disease, Akinyi jumped at the chance.
More than 100,000 children in malaria-endemic western Kenya have received the new vaccine against the disease, which kills 260,000 children under five every year in sub-Saharan Africa.

