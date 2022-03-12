'Around 1,300' Ukrainian troops killed since Russia invasion, says Zelensky

Ukrainian soldiers unload weapons from the trunk of an old car, northeast of Kyiv on March 3, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Ukrainian president claimed that Russia had lost "around 12,000 men".

"Around 1,300" Ukrainian troops have been killed since Russia invaded its pro-Western neighbour, the country's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday as Moscow's forces closed in on the capital Kyiv.

