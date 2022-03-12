Chile's millennial president takes office with plans for change

Chile's new President Gabriel Boric and his girlfriend Irina Karamanos greet their supporters after a speech at La Moneda Palace in Santiago, on March 11, 2022.PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Boric has vowed to relegate "to the grave" Chile's neoliberal economic model, which dates from the era of military despot Pinochet and is widely seen as sidelining the poor and working classes

Leftist ex-student activist Gabriel Boric was sworn in Friday as Chile's youngest-ever president and hailed the country's Marxist former leader Salvador Allende in his inaugural address to the nation. 

