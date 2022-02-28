'Liveable future' at risk, UN climate report warns

Motorists drive through the flooded Queen’s Way junction in Kampala recently. FILE PHOTO

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • By 2050 there will be more than a billion people in coastal areas highly vulnerable to storm surges amplified by rising seas by 2050. Per usual, the poorest will often be the hardest hit.

A landmark UN report warned Monday that time had nearly run out to ensure a "liveable future" for all, detailing a horrifying "atlas of human suffering" and warning that far worse was to come.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.