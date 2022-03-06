100 new species in Myanmar reveal its 'biological riches'

This undated handout photograph released by Flora and Fauna International (FFI) shows a Popa langur, found in the vincinity of Mount Popa, Myanmar on February 29, 2020. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Myanmar harbours biological riches that most countries can only dream of.

At least 100 new species -- from monkeys to mussels -- were found in Myanmar in a decade, according to conservationists who said discoveries during the country's fleeting period of openness revealed "astonishing biodiversity". 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.