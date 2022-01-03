Biden tells Ukraine leader US will 'respond decisively' if Russia invades

This combination of pictures created on January 2, 2022 shows Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A senior US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the tone "was serious and substantive."

US President Joe Biden on Sunday reassured his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that Washington "will respond decisively" if Russia moves to invade its pro-Western neighbor, the White House said in a statement.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.