Biden and Putin trade warnings over Ukraine, but vow diplomacy

This combination of pictures created on June 07, 2021 shows Russia's President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden. Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin began a phone call on December 30, 2021 on diplomatic solutions to soaring Russia-West tensions over Ukraine, the White House said. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Biden "made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

President Joe Biden on Thursday warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of a tough US response to any invasion of Ukraine, while the Kremlin leader said anti-Moscow sanctions would be a "colossal mistake."

