Biden warns Putin against Ukraine invasion in virtual summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with US President Joe Biden via a video call in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on December 7, 2021. Biden warned Putin against invading Ukraine. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Russia denies planning to invade Ukraine, but with satellite pictures showing massive troop concentrations on the border, fears are growing of war in Europe.

Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin held a two-hour video summit Tuesday in which the US president said he would warn of painful sanctions and increased military support for Eastern Europe if Russia invades Ukraine.

