China denies asking Russia to delay invasion until after Olympics

A file photo shows Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi attend the ceremony of presenting Xi Jinping degree from the Saint Petersburg State University on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Saint Petersburg on June 6, 2019.PHOTO/ AFP

  • Beijing has taken a cautious line over the actions of its close ally and President Xi Jinping held a meeting last month with his Russian counterpart where the pair agreed to a "no limits" partnership.

  • The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Chinese officials had told senior Russian officials not to invade Ukraine before the end of the Winter Olympics, citing senior officials in the administration of US President Joe Biden as well as a European official.

China on Thursday denied a report it asked Russia to delay its invasion of Ukraine until after the Beijing Winter Olympics, as international scrutiny grows of warming ties between the two powers.
