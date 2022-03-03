Prime

Ugandans in Ukraine ask govt for evacuation plan

African countries have been scrambling to evacuate their citizens from Ukraine since Russia sent troops across the border last Thursday. Photo / AFP

By  Frederic Musisi

What you need to know:

  • Some that Daily Monitor spoke to by press time were still at the western border with Poland with thousands of refugees waiting to be cleared through as Russian troops continued to bombard several towns.

Ugandans trapped in restive Ukraine have asked the government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to immediately draw up a rescue plan for them. 

