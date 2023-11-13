FACTS: Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war

Fighting raged in Gaza on Monday, more than five weeks after Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack sparked a furious response from Israel which has vowed to destroy the Palestinian militant group.

About 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed in Israel and around 240 hostages taken, according to Israeli officials.

In Gaza, more than 11,200 people, also mostly civilians, have been killed, health officials in the Hamas-run territory have said.

Here are five key developments from the past 24 hours:

Hospitals 'out of service'

The deputy health minister in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, Youssef Abu Rish, told AFP that all hospitals in the north of the territory are "out of service", amid fuel shortages and intense combat.

Abu Rish said seven premature babies and 27 patients had died in recent days in Gaza City's Al-Shifa hospital, the Palestinian territory's largest.

US President Joe Biden urged Israel to use "less intrusive action" around the hospital, saying it "must be protected".

Al-Shifa has been at the centre of intense fighting between Hamas and Israel, which charges the militants with hiding in tunnels beneath the facility. Hamas denies the accusation

'Signs' of hostages

The Israeli army said it had evidence showing Hamas militants had held hostages at a different hospital in Gaza City.

Army spokesman Daniel Hagari said troops "found signs that indicate that Hamas held hostages" at the basement level of Al-Rantisi children's hospital, showing footage of a baby bottle and a rope near a chair.

Pressure on Israel

Israel was facing mounting international pressure over the human cost of its war with Gaza's Hamas rulers but was working to expand its "window of legitimacy", its top diplomat said.

"We have two or three weeks until international pressure really steps up but the foreign ministry is working to broaden the window of legitimacy, and the fighting will carry on for as long as necessary," Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said, as quoted by his spokesman.

As Israel's ground campaign advanced, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Hamas had "lost control" of Gaza.

"Terrorists are fleeing southward. Civilians are looting Hamas bases," he said on Israeli television without providing evidence for the claim.

UN aid work risks 'halt'

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees warned its Gaza operations might shut down due to fuel shortages.

"The humanitarian operation in Gaza will grind to a halt in the next 48 hours as no fuel is allowed to enter," UNRWA's Gaza chief Thomas White wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Gaza has been under near-total Israeli siege and is short of food, fuel and other basic supplies.

Cross-border violence

Israel and Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group continued to trade fire with near-daily border skirmishes since October 8 that have heightened fears of a regional conflagration.

A group of journalists in southern Lebanon said they were targeted in Israeli strikes, which Al Jazeera network said lightly wounded one of its photographers. The Israeli army did not immediately comment the reports.