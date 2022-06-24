God made decision to end right to abortion, says Trump

Former US president Donald Trump on Friday said "God made the decision" after the Supreme Court ended the right to abortion in a ruling on one of America's most divisive issues.

"This is following the Constitution, and giving rights back when they should have been given long ago," Trump told Fox News.

Asked if he felt he played a role after appointing three conservative justices to the court while in office, he said "God made the decision."

Related US Supreme Court ends right to abortion World

US ending abortion right a 'huge blow' to human rights : UN

The decision by the US Supreme Court on Friday to end the right to abortion is "a huge blow to women's human rights and gender equality," UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said.

"Access to safe, legal and effective abortion is firmly rooted in international human right law and is at the core of women and girls' autonomy and ability to make their own choices about their bodies and lives," Bachelet said in a statement.

"This decision strips such autonomy from millions of women in the US, in particular those with low incomes and those belonging to racial and ethnic minorities, to the detriment of their fundamental rights."

More than 50 countries with restrictive laws have relaxed their abortion laws in the past 25 years, the former Chilean president said.

"With today's ruling, the US is regrettably moving away from this progressive trend."

The ruling does not make terminations illegal but returns the United States to the situation before the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973, when each state was free to allow them or not.

Several US states announced measures to ban abortions in their jurisdiction shortly after the court's announcement.

Key reactions after top US court ends right to abortion

The US Supreme Court's decision to end constitutional protections for abortion fulfills a long-cherished goal of conservatives and the religious right, while devastating defenders of women's reproductive freedoms.

Top Republicans and anti-abortion organizations exalted in the overturning of "Roe v. Wade," while Democrats and human rights groups vowed to fight on, warning that their opponents might push next for a nationwide ban on terminating pregnancies.

Here are some key reactions.

PRAISE

Former Republican vice president Mike Pence

"Now that Roe v. Wade has been consigned to the ash heap of history, a new arena in the cause of life has emerged and it is incumbent on all who cherish the sanctity of life to resolve that we will take the defense of the unborn."

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the anti-abortion organization Susan B. Anthony List

"After 50 years of lobbying, building centers of hope to serve pregnant women, on our knees praying, off our knees marching, and ensuring the powerful pro-life voice could be heard in our elections, we have arrived at this day. A culminating day of so much, and the first day of a bright pro-life future for our nation."

Kevin McCarthy, Republican leader in House of Representatives

"Every unborn child is precious, extraordinary, and worthy of protection. I applaud this historic ruling, which will save countless innocent lives. The Court is right to return the power to protect the unborn to the people's elected representatives in Congress and the states."

CRITICISM

Former Democratic president Barack Obama

"Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues -- attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans."

Former first lady Michelle Obama

"I am heartbroken that we may now be destined to learn the painful lessons of a time before Roe was made law of the land -- a time when women risked losing their lives getting illegal abortions."

Planned Parenthood, the leading abortion provider in the United States

"We know you may be feeling a lot of things right now -- hurt, anger, confusion. Whatever you feel is OK. We're here with you -- and we'll never stop fighting for you."

Amnesty International USA