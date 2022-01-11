Half of Europe on track to catch Omicron, world economy at risk

Ambulance crew members work in inside an ambulance parked outside the Royal London Hospital in east London on January 7, 2022. Britain will deploy troops to hospitals in London to alleviate severe staff shortages caused by the Omicron outbreak, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Friday. PHOTO/AFP
 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Europe is currently reporting the largest number of deaths and cases worldwide, according to an AFP tally, with almost eight million recorded infections over the past seven days.

More than half of people in Europe are projected to catch Omicron by March, the WHO said Tuesday, as the World Bank warned the contagious variant could hamper the global economic recovery.

