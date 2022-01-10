Last 7 years 'warmest on record' globally

A section of Kampala, a city whose temperature is usually over . In its latest annual assessment, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) found 2021 was the fifth warmest, while the last seven years have been the warmest years on record globally. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Countries around the world have been blasted by a relentless assault of weather disasters linked to global warming.

The last seven years have been the hottest on record globally "by a clear margin", the European Union's climate monitoring service reported Monday, as it raised the alarm over sharp increases in record concentrations of methane in the atmosphere.

